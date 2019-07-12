Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.40 ($84.19).

BAS opened at €60.70 ($70.58) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 12 month high of €84.91 ($98.73). The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.46.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

