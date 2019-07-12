Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $36.17 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $36.17 million and $66.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00011400 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01393604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00130287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 27,092,560 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

