BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Trading 8.5% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.18, 359,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 177,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

The firm has a market cap of $459.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francesco Bellini purchased 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,057.46. Also, Director Franklin Milan Berger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,502,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,053,438.44.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

