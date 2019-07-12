Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Announces Earnings Results

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $19.80 on Friday. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $450.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

