BidaskClub Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $86,183.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,287 shares of company stock worth $1,136,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

