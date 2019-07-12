Biotron Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Biotron token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market cap of $46,147.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01412684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00132368 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Biotron

Biotron launched on April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

