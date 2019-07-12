BitClave (CAT) Market Cap Hits $481,339.00

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. BitClave has a market capitalization of $481,339.00 and $14.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitClave has traded up 105.5% against the US dollar. One BitClave token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.21 or 0.05784057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitClave Token Profile

BitClave (CRYPTO:CAT) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitClave’s official website is www.bitclave.com.

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bibox, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

