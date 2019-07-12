Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0707

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $14,894.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00784035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00261474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004896 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

