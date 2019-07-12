Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.54. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 8,375 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.