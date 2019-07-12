BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 12,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,964. The stock has a market cap of $844.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 82.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 639,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

