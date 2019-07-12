Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and $9,248.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00018624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,949,234 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.