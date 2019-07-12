Blockpass Reaches Market Capitalization of $533,943.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $533,943.00 and $11,196.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00272605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01403570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,516,352 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

