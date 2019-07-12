BLOCKv Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,028.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $11,028.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00267760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.01409063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00026867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00130230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.