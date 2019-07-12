Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula bought 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $324,812.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 997,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.10. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

