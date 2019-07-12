Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula acquired 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

