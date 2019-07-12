Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.00

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 10275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

In other news, insider Fraser Gray bought 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,994.46 ($6,526.15).

Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

