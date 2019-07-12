Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BVS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

Shares of BVS stock opened at GBX 1,061.21 ($13.87) on Tuesday. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,012.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

