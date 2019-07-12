BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.88

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.90.

BR Malls Participacoes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

