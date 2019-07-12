Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec raised Britvic to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 881.50 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.56. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

