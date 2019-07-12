Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce sales of $663.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.10 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $585.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $61,460,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,002,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after acquiring an additional 317,001 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,308,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 262,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 245,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.