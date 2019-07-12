Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.60 Million

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $438.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.60 million and the lowest is $435.20 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $432.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.29%.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.95. 12,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.28. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 7,581 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $233,798.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,510,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,497.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $375,458.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,497,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,870,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

