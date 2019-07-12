Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $124.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $115.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $491.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.46 million to $495.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $527.69 million, with estimates ranging from $505.79 million to $539.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:USPH traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $3,403,083. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,617,000 after buying an additional 146,642 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

