Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Target Price at $4.35

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 60,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $671.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

