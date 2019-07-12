Brokerages Set CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $75.55

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,011,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

