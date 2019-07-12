Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 254.20

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254.20 ($3.32).

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 208.10 ($2.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,254,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Humphrey Singer acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52). Also, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

