Brokerages Set Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $26.33

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 419,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.