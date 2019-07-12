Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $29.45

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 1,168,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

