BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $340.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $68.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.14.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $293.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $296.79.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 416,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

