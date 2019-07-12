Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Clara R Buys 188 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Clara R acquired 188 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,131.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,154.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.38 million, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.70 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HY shares. TheStreet upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

