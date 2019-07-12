Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COG. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.72.

COG opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 191,268 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 239,959 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

