CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.02

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 16675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$12.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.05 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CAE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CAE by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CAE by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 350,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.