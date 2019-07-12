CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of CRNCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.49. 15,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.