Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Stock Price Down 0%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)’s share price was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.81, approximately 1,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter.

