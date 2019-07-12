Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40, 1,240 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

