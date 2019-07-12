Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $79.03. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 2,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $332.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.