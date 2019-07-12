Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,724,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 1,885,006 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.64.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.93 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,755,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,382,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 415,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,224,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cameco by 11.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,805,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after buying an additional 289,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

