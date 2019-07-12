Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,724,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.93 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cameco by 95.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,224,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,011 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cameco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 486,691 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $6,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

