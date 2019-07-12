Canaccord Genuity Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$13.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.70.

CVE opened at C$12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$14.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.89%.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$188,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,315,120.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

