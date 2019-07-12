Canaccord Genuity Lowers Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Source Energy Services from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Source Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.06.

Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

