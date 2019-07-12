Canaccord Genuity Trims Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Target Price to C$10.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.97.

MTL stock opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.74. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -29.19.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.81%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

