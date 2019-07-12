Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.2794 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 51.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.