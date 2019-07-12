CannabisCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $492,709.00 and $56.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.