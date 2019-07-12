CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Paradigm Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bloom Burton upgraded CannTrust from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.94.

NYSE CTST opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.07. CannTrust has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. CannTrust’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $10,863,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,025,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

