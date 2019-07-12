Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Yamada sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $47,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

