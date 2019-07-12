Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives GBX 264.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.20 ($3.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

Shares of CAPC traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.90). 1,044,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.90 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.13.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

