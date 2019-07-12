Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

