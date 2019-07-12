Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $85,758.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,649,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

