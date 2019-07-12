Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Cut to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has $148.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.50.

CSL opened at $133.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $142.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,337,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 468,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

