Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.29 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

