Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

CYOU opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

